UFC women's bantamweight title: Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko live round-by-round coverage

Amanda Nunes won the UFC women's bantamweight title in a first round destruction of Miesha Tate that concluded with a rear naked choke submission. She followed that with a 48 second TKO of Ronda Rousey. Now she meets a face from her past. Valentina Shevchenko lost via decision to Nunes in March of 2016 but she was getting the better of the action against Nunes late in the fight. Nunes has a reputation for coming out strong but then fading. With five rounds scheduled, this will be a test of Nunes' cardio development. Nunes and Shevchenko were supposed to fight for the title in July but Nunes had to pull out the day of the fight after being hospitalized.

Round 1. The fighters primarily trade low kicks early. Nunes begins opening up more, throwing power punches and a high kick that breezes by Shevchenko's head. Neither fighter is doing much but Shevchenko in particular is quite inactive beyond her low kicks. Nunes lands a hard straight right hand late. 10-9 Nunes.

Round 2. Shevchenko catches Nunes with a straight left hand and a superman punch early. Shevchenko moves in with a couple punches after that. Shevchenko is becoming more active than she was in the first. Nunes wasn't terribly active in her own right in the first and she has been even less so in the second. They trade punches late. 10-9 Shevchenko.

Round 3. Shevchenko lands a nice right hand early. Nunes connects with a jab and then a straight power punch. Nunes is opening up more than she did in the second. Shevchenko uses a solid two punch combination. Close round. 10-9 Shevchenko.

Round 4. They trade low kicks at the start of the fourth. Shevchenko moves in with a punch attempt and gets countered with a strong punch from Nunes. Shevchenko connects with a solid combination. Shevchenko lunges in with a punch and then ducks out before Nunes can land a counter. The crowd boos loudly at the end of the round. Another close one. 10-9 Shevchenko.

Round 5. Nunes comes in with a strong right hand. Shevchenko answers back with a heavy combination of her own. Shevchenko leaps in with a punch. The displeased Edmonton crowd begins chanting "let's go Oilers." Nunes looks for a takedown at the midpoint of the round. Shevchenko defends well and Nunes backs away. In a scramble, they go to the ground where Nunes takes the back. Shevchenko gets right back up but does eat a knee at the end. Nunes then takes Shevchenko back down. Shevchenko lands some punches and elbows from the bottom. 10-9 Nunes, 48-47 Shevchenko.