USC running back Ronald Jones II eludes the tackle of Western Michigan cornerback Darius Phillips during the first quarter of their game.

The big pregame development for USC is the absence of two of its best offensive players, at least in warmups: running back Ronald Jones II and receiver Steven Mitchell Jr.

Jones, who has a thigh contusion, has not practiced this week. If he is a scratch, expect heavy doses of freshman Stephen Carr.

If Mitchell, who also has missed this week of practice because of a groin injury, is out, the situation at receiver is more complicated. Tyler Vaughns played significantly more time than starter Jalen Greene in the second half of last weekend's game, and both could end up starting.

Michael Pittman Jr., who hasn't played this season because of an ankle sprain, could see his first action too. Freshman Joseph Lewis IV was another candidate to see more time, but he also appears to be out because of a muscle strain in his chest.

Right tackle Chuma Edoga (wrist sprain) is warming up with a soft cast.

On the defense, cornerback Ajene Harris (knee hyperextension), linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (elbow hyperextension and knee sprain), end Rasheem Green (ankle sprain) and tackle Marlon Tuipulotu are in uniform and participating in warmups.

Outside linebacker Porter Gustin (biceps tear and broken toe) is not in uniform.