Fifth-ranked USC (3-0) takes on California (3-0) in a Pac-12 Conference game at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley.Join us for live updates from the game.
The Times is taking your calls after every USC game this season to be featured on the USC Overtime podcast. Have a question, a rant or an observation about USC? Call to leave a message on the hotline to have your voice heard: (213) 357-0984.
Another turnover sets up another USC score to break the game open
|Zach Helfand
Another possession, another turnover forced by USC's defense and another Trojans touchdown.
Ross Bowers heaved a pass into blanket coverage, and Ykili Ross called off teammates to make the interception. He returned it 49 yards to Cal's 33-yard line, and USC needed six plays to convert it into a score. Deontay Burnett capped it with a four-yard touchdown reception.
USC has scored 17 points in four minutes to take a commanding 30-13 lead with 10:56 remaining in the game.