Fifth-ranked USC (3-0) takes on California (3-0) in a Pac-12 Conference game at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley.Join us for live updates from the game.
Cal takes the lead, 10-3
|Zach Helfand
Cal faced a fourth-and-goal from the one-yard line, and Justin Wilcox decided to go for it. Vic Enwere rewarded him by taking a handoff and nudging into the end zone. Cal went 60 yards in 12 plays after a long kickoff return by Ashtyn Davis, and the Bears lead 10-3 with 14:31 left in the first half.