Fifth-ranked USC (3-0) takes on California (3-0) in a Pac-12 Conference game at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley.Join us for live updates from the game.
The Times is taking your calls after every USC game this season to be featured on the USC Overtime podcast. Have a question, a rant or an observation about USC? Call to leave a message on the hotline to have your voice heard: (213) 357-0984.
Cal ties the score 13-13 before halftime
|Zach Helfand
Cal went 71 yards in 10 plays by running the two-minute drill but stalled near the goal line. The Bears settled for a 21-yard field goal as the half expired. The teams head into the break with the score tied at 13-13.