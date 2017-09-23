Fifth-ranked USC (3-0) takes on California (3-0) in a Pac-12 Conference game at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley.Join us for live updates from the game.
USC converts a Cal turnover for a touchdown and leads 23-13
|Zach Helfand
USC's defense came up with the biggest play of the game so far. For the second game in a row, it has forced a fumble at a critical moment.
Defensive tackle Josh Fatu sacked quarterback Ross Bowers, and the ball fell into the arms of linebacker Uchenna Nwosu. USC took over on Cal's three-yard line and punched in a touchdown with two Stephen Carr runs.
USC now leads 23-13 with 13:11 remaining in the game.