Fifth-ranked USC (3-0) takes on California (3-0) in a Pac-12 Conference game at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley.Join us for live updates from the game.
USC takes the lead 13-10
|Zach Helfand
USC again benefited from good field position but had to settle for a field goal. The Trojans went 35 yards in nine plays, and Chase McGrath made a 34-yard field goal to give USC the lead 13-10 with 1:59 left in the half.