Fifth-ranked USC (3-0) takes on California (3-0) in a Pac-12 Conference game at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley.Join us for live updates from the game.
The Times is taking your calls after every USC game this season to be featured on the USC Overtime podcast. Have a question, a rant or an observation about USC? Call to leave a message on the hotline to have your voice heard: (213) 357-0984.
USC uses turnover to tie the score 3-3
|Zach Helfand
The defense gave USC good field position with an interception by Jack Jones on a tip by defensive tackle Josh Fatu. USC's offense stalled and settled for a 37-yard Chase McGrath field goal. The score is tied at 3 with 4:39 reamining in the first quarter.