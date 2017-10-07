Live updates: USC vs. Oregon State

USC (4-1, 2-1 in Pac-12 play) hosts Oregon State (1-4, 0-2) today at the Coliseum at 1 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)
The Times is taking your calls after every USC game this season to be featured on the USC Overtime podcast. Have a question, a rant or an observation about USC? Call to leave a message on the hotline to have your voice heard: (213) 357-0984.
Frustration appears as USC searches for improvement near the midway point of the season
|Zach Helfand
I thought defensively that we've improved, especially with our younger kids. Special teams have probably been the biggest bump up.
Stress wore on the faces and in the voices of USC team members this week as they approached the midway point of the season.
Clay Helton pronounced with a rare edge Tuesday that, “There's a lot of things to correct. I'm not gonna BS you.” That is about as as profane as USC’s mild-mannered coach gets publicly.
Offensive coordinator Tee Martin mounted a vigorous, and sometimes exasperated, defense of his offense and his play calling. "News flash,” he said at one point this week. “We lost a lot of really good players that have gone off to the NFL right now.”
Multiple players cried in the locker room last Friday after a loss to Washington State, USC’s first loss in more than a year.
USC (4-1, 2-1 in the Pac-12 Conference) has responded to that loss differently than even a year ago, when the Trojans began 1-3. Partially, the expectations USC carries — it began the season a playoff favorite, the Pac-12 front-runner and ranked in the top five — have added tension. Helton has no easy maneuver that can cure all of USC’s problems, as he had last season in quarterback Sam Darnold. And, USC’s lack of a bye week has left the team battered by injury and dizzied by a month with no time to take a breath.
The first five games whooshed by with little time for reflection. USC escaped with precarious victories in each of its first four games before losing at Washington State.
The Trojans never had an easy game. Most troubling, they never showed consistent signs of progress on offense.
Saturday’s game against Oregon State should provide an opportunity for both. Oregon State (1-4, 0-2) has been outscored by an average of 25.2 points a game this season. The Beavers’ only win was by three points over Portland State, an FCS team.
USC vs. Oregon State: How they match up
|Zach Helfand
No. 14 USC (4-1, 2-1 in the Pac-12) vs. Oregon State (1-4, 0-2)
Saturday, 1 p.m., Coliseum. TV: Pac-12 Networks. Radio: 710
Marquee matchup
USC's passing game vs. Oregon State’s secondary: Last week, the Trojans endured their worst passing game in quarterback Sam Darnold’s time as a starter. He completed just 15 attempts for 164 yards, with one interception and no touchdowns. No tight ends or running backs had a reception. Now, USC returns injured starter Steven Mitchell Jr. at receiver and Oregon State is without two starting cornerbacks. If the passing game doesn’t put up big numbers in this one, when will it?
Getting offensive
USC (459.0 ypg/35.0 ppg): USC's offense has been afflicted with issues in short-yardage situations, problems passing the ball and play calling that has at times been ineffective. The result: USC has had one great offensive game this season, against Stanford, but otherwise production has declined.
Oregon State (321.6 ypg/21.2 ppg): Oregon State is last in the Pac-12 Conference in yardage and scoring. It will probably be without two of its best players. Quarterback Jake Luton has a spine fracture, and there is no timetable for his return. Darell Garretson started against Washington last week and completed just 11 of 22 passes for 74 yards. Running back Ryan Nall hasn’t had the breakout season many expected. He has 341 yards in five games, and he is doubtful for Saturday's game with an ankle sprain. If he can’t go, he’ll be replaced by Artavis Pierce (137 yards this season) and Thomas Tyner (72 yards).
Getting defensive
USC (388.6 ypg/25.8 ppg): USC gave up conversions on eight of 18 third downs against Washington State, including five of eight from 10 yards or longer. USC’s pass rush has been a bright spot, with 13 sacks in the last three games. Linebacker Uchenna Nwosu has forced or recovered a turnover on the opponent’s goal line in consecutive games.
Oregon State (490.2 ypg/46.4 ppg): Cornerbacks Dwayne Williams and Xavier Crawford are both out. The Beavers have just six sacks and seven forced turnovers in five games. The team leader in tackles for loss is linebacker Manase Hungalu. He has just 3.5. Oregon State ranks 128th out of 130 teams in scoring defense.