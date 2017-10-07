Live updates: USC vs. Oregon State

Washington State's Jamal Morrow (25) carries the ball against USC's Aiene Harris (27) in the second half on Sept. 29. Washington State defeated USC 30-27.

Stress wore on the faces and in the voices of USC team members this week as they approached the midway point of the season.

Clay Helton pronounced with a rare edge Tuesday that, “There's a lot of things to correct. I'm not gonna BS you.” That is about as as profane as USC’s mild-mannered coach gets publicly.

Offensive coordinator Tee Martin mounted a vigorous, and sometimes exasperated, defense of his offense and his play calling. "News flash,” he said at one point this week. “We lost a lot of really good players that have gone off to the NFL right now.”

Multiple players cried in the locker room last Friday after a loss to Washington State, USC’s first loss in more than a year.

USC (4-1, 2-1 in the Pac-12 Conference) has responded to that loss differently than even a year ago, when the Trojans began 1-3. Partially, the expectations USC carries — it began the season a playoff favorite, the Pac-12 front-runner and ranked in the top five — have added tension. Helton has no easy maneuver that can cure all of USC’s problems, as he had last season in quarterback Sam Darnold. And, USC’s lack of a bye week has left the team battered by injury and dizzied by a month with no time to take a breath.

The first five games whooshed by with little time for reflection. USC escaped with precarious victories in each of its first four games before losing at Washington State.

The Trojans never had an easy game. Most troubling, they never showed consistent signs of progress on offense.

Saturday’s game against Oregon State should provide an opportunity for both. Oregon State (1-4, 0-2) has been outscored by an average of 25.2 points a game this season. The Beavers’ only win was by three points over Portland State, an FCS team.