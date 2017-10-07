USC (5-1, 3-1 in Pac-12 play) overcame early turnovers to defeat Oregon State (1-5, 0-3) today at the Coliseum in a Pac-12 Conference game.
Oregon State cuts USC's lead to 28-10
|Zach Helfand
Oregon State, at long last, converted a USC mistake into a touchdown.
After a Sam Darnold fumble backed USC up to its own one-yard line, the Beavers used a good punt return and a diving, 38-yard reception by Seth Collins to set up a six-yard Artavis Pierce touchdown run.
USC still leads, 28-10, with 14:11 left in the game.