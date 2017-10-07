Oregon State manages some points, finally

After failing to convert on two turnovers, Oregon State is on the scoreboard.

The Beavers use a short punt and advanced 38 yards in eight plays for a field goal. On second and goal, quarterback Darell Garretson couldn’t connect with a wide-open Tuli Wily-Matagi.

After missing on his last two attempts, Jordan Choukair made a 33-yard field goal to cut the Beavers' deficit to 14-3.