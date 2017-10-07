USC (4-1, 2-1 in Pac-12 play) hosts Oregon State (1-4, 0-2) today at the Coliseum at 1 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)
The Times is taking your calls after every USC game this season to be featured on the USC Overtime podcast. Have a question, a rant or an observation about USC? Call to leave a message on the hotline to have your voice heard: (213) 357-0984.
Oregon State manages some points, finally
|Zach Helfand
After failing to convert on two turnovers, Oregon State is on the scoreboard.
The Beavers use a short punt and advanced 38 yards in eight plays for a field goal. On second and goal, quarterback Darell Garretson couldn’t connect with a wide-open Tuli Wily-Matagi.
After missing on his last two attempts, Jordan Choukair made a 33-yard field goal to cut the Beavers' deficit to 14-3.