USC (4-1, 2-1 in Pac-12 play) hosts Oregon State (1-4, 0-2) today at the Coliseum at 1 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)
The Times is taking your calls after every USC game this season to be featured on the USC Overtime podcast. Have a question, a rant or an observation about USC? Call to leave a message on the hotline to have your voice heard: (213) 357-0984.
Roughing the punter leads to seven more USC points
|Zach Helfand
USC decided to punt on fourth and six from Oregon State’s 44-yard line. It worked out.
A roughing the punter penalty gave USC the ball back, and the Trojans turned it into seven more points.
Sam Darnold connected with Deontay Burnett on a 16-yard touchdown pass. USC leads 21-3 with 9:58 left in the first half.