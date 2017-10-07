Trojans advance their cause with big but somewhat sloppy win over Beavers

The decision, in USC’s 38-10 victory over Oregon State on Saturday, was in doubt four about six minutes after the coin toss.

USC marched down the field and scored, then converted a Jack Jones interception into another touchdown. About 54 minutes of football remained, and USC led by 14. It was no lock that the Beavers, who have averaged less than 18 points a game against FBS opponents this season, would even score that many. They would not..

For the remaining three hours, there was no drama left for the crowd of 60,314 at the Coliseum to enjoy. Nor was there much good football.

USC won by enough to credibly declare that progress had been made. The Trojans scored on two passes of 30 yards or longer, ran the ball mostly at will and, for the first time in a long time, escaped without any apparent major injuries. They also played sloppily enough to invite skepticism.

USC committed numerous mistakes — three turnovers, sloppy special teams play to go with a general malaise — but Oregon State was a forgiving opponent. The Beavers generally refused to turn those mistakes into points.

Such as in the first quarter when USC muffed a punt on the 29-yard line and Oregon State proceeded to gain just one yard, attempt a 46-yard field goal and watch as Jones blocked it.

Or after the very next play, when Darnold fumbled a pass, the ball slipping out of his hands mid-throw, and Oregon State recovered at the 23-yard line this time. Did the Beavers score on this second chance? They did not. Jordan Choukair missed a 37-yard field-goal attempt wide right.

In the second quarter, Oregon State advanced into missed-field goal range again after a short USC punt. USC’s defenses was backed up inside its own 10-yard line, then forgot to cover Tuli Wily-Matagi. It didn’t matter. Quarterback Darell Garretson’s pass was low, and tight end Wily-Matagi dropped it. Oregon State settled for a field goal. This one, from 33 yards, was good.

Oregon State got inside red zone again on the next possession. The Beavers went for it on fourth and two, but USC stuffed them.

In the third quarter, little changed. The Beavers advanced inside the 10-yard line again, then fumbled an exchange. Christian Rector fell on it.

Not to be outdone, Darnold, too, fumbled on the next drive. It squirted 21 yards, to the edge of the goal line, before left tackle Toa Lobendahn scooped it inches away from a safety.

Darnold rebounded from the roughest outing of his career to put up a typical stat line: 23-of-35 passing for 316 yards and three touchdowns. He connected on the long attempts that USC had failed to convert in its previous two games. But he also had another pass intercepted and lost a fumble.

Running back Ronald Jones II rushed just 12 times but ran for 79 yards, including a touchdown after Jack Jones' early interception. Jones has now scored a touchdown in the last 12 games he has played.

By the fourth quarter, there was not much to do but run out the clock. USC removed Darnold for backup Matt Fink. He promptly ran 51 yards for his first touchdown.