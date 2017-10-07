USC makes it look easy and takes a 7-0 lead

USC had very little trouble moving the ball on its first possession.Sam Darnold lofted a 37-yard strike to a wide-open Tyler Vaughns for the first score of the game.

USC went 78 yards in eight plays. Ronald Jones had 24 yards on four rushes. Vaughns caught all three of Darnold’s passes for 50 yards.

USC leads 7-0 with 11:29 left in the first quarter.