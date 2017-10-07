USC (4-1, 2-1 in Pac-12 play) hosts Oregon State (1-4, 0-2) today at the Coliseum at 1 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)
The Times is taking your calls after every USC game this season to be featured on the USC Overtime podcast. Have a question, a rant or an observation about USC? Call to leave a message on the hotline to have your voice heard: (213) 357-0984.
USC makes it look easy and takes a 7-0 lead
|Zach Helfand
USC had very little trouble moving the ball on its first possession.Sam Darnold lofted a 37-yard strike to a wide-open Tyler Vaughns for the first score of the game.
USC went 78 yards in eight plays. Ronald Jones had 24 yards on four rushes. Vaughns caught all three of Darnold’s passes for 50 yards.
USC leads 7-0 with 11:29 left in the first quarter.