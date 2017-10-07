USC scores quickly again and leads 14-0

USC scored again. And did so easily, again.

Cornerback Jack Jones intercepted a pass to give USC the ball at Oregon State's 32-yard line. A 23-yard completion to Trevon Sidney gave USC first and goal. A play later, Ronald Jones II scored from four yards out on an option pitch.

Jones has now scored a touchdown in the last 12 games in which he has played. USC leads 14-0 with 8:49 remaining in the first quarter.