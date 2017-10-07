USC (4-1, 2-1 in Pac-12 play) hosts Oregon State (1-4, 0-2) today at the Coliseum at 1 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)
The Times is taking your calls after every USC game this season to be featured on the USC Overtime podcast. Have a question, a rant or an observation about USC? Call to leave a message on the hotline to have your voice heard: (213) 357-0984.
USC scores quickly again and leads 14-0
|Zach Helfand
USC scored again. And did so easily, again.
Cornerback Jack Jones intercepted a pass to give USC the ball at Oregon State's 32-yard line. A 23-yard completion to Trevon Sidney gave USC first and goal. A play later, Ronald Jones II scored from four yards out on an option pitch.
Jones has now scored a touchdown in the last 12 games in which he has played. USC leads 14-0 with 8:49 remaining in the first quarter.