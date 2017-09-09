Let us hear it:
SCORING SUMMARY:
First quarter:
- USC WR Steven Mitchell catches a four-yard pass for a TD (USC 7, Stanford 0)
- Stanford KR Bryce Love scores on a 75-yard return (USC 7, Stanford 7)
- USC RB Ronald Jones II catches a one-yard pass for a TD (USC 14, Stanford 7)
Second quarter:
- Stanford TE Dalton Schultz catches a one-yard pass for a TD (USC 14, Stanford 14)
- USC WR Deontay Burnett scores on a 22-yard catch (USC 21, Stanford 14)
- Stanford K Jet Toner makes a 36 yard field goal (USC 21, Stanford 17)
- USC WR Deontay Burnett catches a 25-yard pass for a TD (USC 28, Stanford 17)
Fourth quarter:
- USC WR Steven Mitchell catches an 11-yard pass for a TD (USC 35, Stanford 17)
- Stanford WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside catches a three-yard TD pass (USC 35, Stanford 24)
- USC RB Ronald Jones II runs 23 yards for a TD (USC 42, Stanford 24)
It's Darnold to Mitchell and USC has doubled up Stanford
|Mike Hiserman
Some people said USC didn't look like a No. 4-ranked team last week during a hard-fought win over Western Michigan.
Well, the Trojans look better than a No. 6-ranked team -- where they sat in the Associated Press poll this week -- against Stanford.
USC drove 90 yards in 12 plays, with Sam Darnold connecting with Steven Mitchell on an 11-yard scoring pass.
A key play on the march was a 35-yard gain on a Darnold to Deontay Burnett pass in which Burnett stretched with one hand and tipped the ball to himself before jetting down the left sideline.
Darnold has passed for 316 yards and four touchdowns. Burnett has nine catches for 121 yards and two touchdowns.