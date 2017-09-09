It's Darnold to Mitchell and USC has doubled up Stanford

Some people said USC didn't look like a No. 4-ranked team last week during a hard-fought win over Western Michigan.

Well, the Trojans look better than a No. 6-ranked team -- where they sat in the Associated Press poll this week -- against Stanford.

USC drove 90 yards in 12 plays, with Sam Darnold connecting with Steven Mitchell on an 11-yard scoring pass.

A key play on the march was a 35-yard gain on a Darnold to Deontay Burnett pass in which Burnett stretched with one hand and tipped the ball to himself before jetting down the left sideline.

Darnold has passed for 316 yards and four touchdowns. Burnett has nine catches for 121 yards and two touchdowns.