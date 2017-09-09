Let us hear it:
SCORING SUMMARY:
First quarter:
- USC WR Steven Mitchell catches a four-yard pass for a TD (USC 7, Stanford 0)
- Stanford KR Bryce Love scores on a 75-yard return (USC 7, Stanford 7)
- USC RB Ronald Jones II catches a one-yard pass for a TD (USC 14, Stanford 7)
Second quarter:
- Stanford TE Dalton Schultz catches a one-yard pass for a TD (USC 14, Stanford 14)
- USC WR Deontay Burnett scores on a 22-yard catch (USC 21, Stanford 14)
- Stanford K Jet Toner makes a 36 yard field goal (USC 21, Stanford 17)
- USC WR Deontay Burnett catches a 25-yard pass for a TD (USC 28, Stanford 17)
Fourth quarter:
- USC WR Steven Mitchell catches an 11-yard pass for a TD (USC 35, Stanford 17)
- Stanford WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside catches a three-yard TD pass (USC 35, Stanford 24)
- USC RB Ronald Jones II runs 23 yards for a TD (USC 42, Stanford 24)
OK, now Stanford's dead, as Ronald Jones II applies the dagger
|Mike Hiserman
USC's offense looks unstoppable, and just when you think, 'Wow, that Stephen Carr is giving Ronald Jones II a run for his money,' Jones goes off.
Jones made an ankle-breaking cut between two big blocks by Toa Lobendahn and Chris Brown and stormed into the end zone from 23 yards out to put this one out of reach with 4 minutes, 15 seconds to play.
Jones has run for 116 yards and two touchdowns in 23 carries, and Carr has 119 in 11 carries as the Trojans have rolled to 602 yards in total offense.