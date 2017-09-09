OK, now Stanford's dead, as Ronald Jones II applies the dagger

USC's offense looks unstoppable, and just when you think, 'Wow, that Stephen Carr is giving Ronald Jones II a run for his money,' Jones goes off.

Jones made an ankle-breaking cut between two big blocks by Toa Lobendahn and Chris Brown and stormed into the end zone from 23 yards out to put this one out of reach with 4 minutes, 15 seconds to play.

Jones has run for 116 yards and two touchdowns in 23 carries, and Carr has 119 in 11 carries as the Trojans have rolled to 602 yards in total offense.