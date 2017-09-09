Sports
Live updates: USC v. Stanford
Let us hear it:

The Times is taking your calls after every USC game this season to be featured on the USC Overtime podcast. Have a question, a rant or an observation about USC? Call to leave a message on the hotline to have your voice heard: (213) 357-0984.

SCORING SUMMARY:

First quarter:

  • USC WR Steven Mitchell catches a four-yard pass for a TD (USC 7, Stanford 0)
  • Stanford KR Bryce Love scores on a 75-yard return (USC 7, Stanford 7)
  • USC RB Ronald Jones II catches a one-yard pass for a TD (USC 14, Stanford 7)

Second quarter:

  • Stanford TE Dalton Schultz catches a one-yard pass for a TD (USC 14, Stanford 14)
  • USC WR Deontay Burnett scores on a 22-yard catch (USC 21, Stanford 14)

    Ronald Jones II puts USC ahead 14-7

    Zach Helfand

    USC's second drive went much like the first. Ronald Jones II punched in a one-yard touchdown to cap another 80-yard drive.

    Quarteback Sam Darnold has now completed all nine of his passing attempts for 109 yards and one touchdown.

