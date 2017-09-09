Stanford answers with a 75-yard touchdown return

Let us hear it:

The Times is taking your calls after every USC game this season to be featured on the USC Overtime podcast. Have a question, a rant or an observation about USC? Call to leave a message on the hotline to have your voice heard: (213) 357-0984.

SCORING SUMMARY:

First quarter:

USC WR Steven Mitchell catches a four-yard pass for a TD (USC 7, Stanford 0)

Stanford KR Bryce Love scores on a 75-yard return (USC 7, Stanford 7)

USC RB Ronald Jones II catches a one-yard pass for a TD (USC 14, Stanford 7)

Second quarter: