SCORING SUMMARY:
First quarter:
- USC WR Steven Mitchell catches a four-yard pass for a TD (USC 7, Stanford 0)
- Stanford KR Bryce Love scores on a 75-yard return (USC 7, Stanford 7)
- USC RB Ronald Jones II catches a one-yard pass for a TD (USC 14, Stanford 7)
Second quarter:
- Stanford TE Dalton Schultz catches a one-yard pass for a TD (USC 14, Stanford 14)
- USC WR Deontay Burnett scores on a 22-yard catch (USC 21, Stanford 14)
- Stanford K Jet Toner makes a 36 yard field goal (USC 21, Stanford 17)
- USC WR Deontay Burnett catches a 25-yard pass for a TD (USC 28, Stanford 17)
Fourth quarter:
- USC WR Steven Mitchell catches an 11-yard pass for a TD (USC 35, Stanford 17)
- Stanford WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside catches a three-yard TD pass (USC 35, Stanford 24)
- USC RB Ronald Jones II runs 23 yards for a TD (USC 42, Stanford 24)
Stanford stays in the game as Chryst connects with Arcega-Whiteside
|Mike Hiserman
Stanford isn't dead.
The Cardinal responded to USC's length-of-the-field drive by going 74 yards in seven plays for a touchdown with 6 minutes, 41 seconds left in regulation.
Keller Chryst connected with JJ Arcega-Whiteside from three yards out for the score.
Arcega-Whiteside, who hauled in another Chryst pass for a 39-yard gain earlier in the drive, out-wrestled USC cornerback Iman Marshall just inside the right sideline of the end zone.