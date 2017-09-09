Stanford stays in the game as Chryst connects with Arcega-Whiteside

Stanford isn't dead.

The Cardinal responded to USC's length-of-the-field drive by going 74 yards in seven plays for a touchdown with 6 minutes, 41 seconds left in regulation.

Keller Chryst connected with JJ Arcega-Whiteside from three yards out for the score.

Arcega-Whiteside, who hauled in another Chryst pass for a 39-yard gain earlier in the drive, out-wrestled USC cornerback Iman Marshall just inside the right sideline of the end zone.