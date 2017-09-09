Let us hear it:
The Times is taking your calls after every USC game this season to be featured on the USC Overtime podcast. Have a question, a rant or an observation about USC? Call to leave a message on the hotline to have your voice heard: (213) 357-0984.
SCORING SUMMARY:
First quarter:
- USC WR Steven Mitchell catches a four-yard pass for a TD (USC 7, Stanford 0)
- Stanford KR Bryce Love scores on a 75-yard return (USC 7, Stanford 7)
- USC RB Ronald Jones II catches a one-yard pass for a TD (USC 14, Stanford 7)
Second quarter:
- Stanford TE Dalton Schultz catches a one-yard pass for a TD (USC 14, Stanford 14)
- USC WR Deontay Burnett scores on a 22-yard catch (USC 21, Stanford 14)
- Stanford K Jet Toner makes a 36 yard field goal (USC 21, Stanford 17)
- USC WR Deontay Burnett catches a 25-yard pass for a TD (USC 28, Stanford 17)
USC dominating on offense
|Mike Hiserman
USC's offense is dominating, even though neither the Trojans nor Cardinal have scored in the third quarter.
USC has 427 yards in total offense. Stanford has 223 yards, but 75 came on one play -- Bryce Love's touchdown run.