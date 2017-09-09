USC is out-Stanfording Stanford

USC is doing to Stanford what Stanford usually does: dominating the line of scrimmage on offense.

Through three quarters, the Trojans have a 448-239 edge in total yardage, including a 183-157 advantage in rushing yards.

Ronald Jones II and Stephen Carr each has 68 yards rushing. Sam Darnold has completed 18 of 23 passes for 265 yards and three touchdowns, with two interceptions.