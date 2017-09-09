Let us hear it:
SCORING SUMMARY:
First quarter:
- USC WR Steven Mitchell catches a four-yard pass for a TD (USC 7, Stanford 0)
- Stanford KR Bryce Love scores on a 75-yard return (USC 7, Stanford 7)
- USC RB Ronald Jones II catches a one-yard pass for a TD (USC 14, Stanford 7)
Second quarter:
- Stanford TE Dalton Schultz catches a one-yard pass for a TD (USC 14, Stanford 14)
- USC WR Deontay Burnett scores on a 22-yard catch (USC 21, Stanford 14)
- Stanford K Jet Toner makes a 36 yard field goal (USC 21, Stanford 17)
- USC WR Deontay Burnett catches a 25-yard pass for a TD (USC 28, Stanford 17)
USC is out-Stanfording Stanford
|Mike Hiserman
USC is doing to Stanford what Stanford usually does: dominating the line of scrimmage on offense.
Through three quarters, the Trojans have a 448-239 edge in total yardage, including a 183-157 advantage in rushing yards.
Ronald Jones II and Stephen Carr each has 68 yards rushing. Sam Darnold has completed 18 of 23 passes for 265 yards and three touchdowns, with two interceptions.