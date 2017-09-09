Let us hear it:
SCORING SUMMARY:
First quarter:
- USC WR Steven Mitchell catches a four-yard pass for a TD (USC 7, Stanford 0)
- Stanford KR Bryce Love scores on a 75-yard return (USC 7, Stanford 7)
- USC RB Ronald Jones II catches a one-yard pass for a TD (USC 14, Stanford 7)
Second quarter:
- Stanford TE Dalton Schultz catches a one-yard pass for a TD (USC 14, Stanford 14)
- USC WR Deontay Burnett scores on a 22-yard catch (USC 21, Stanford 14)
- Stanford K Jet Toner makes a 36 yard field goal (USC 21, Stanford 17)
- USC WR Deontay Burnett catches a 25-yard pass for a TD (USC 28, Stanford 17)
USC's passing game shows up and USC's gets another score before halftime
|Zach Helfand
USC's passing game, much maligned after its Week 1 performance, had itself a drive.
First, Darnold put a raindrop into the hands of Steven Mitchell Jr., who made a diving 49-yard catch. On the next play, Burnett made a highlight reel grab, with a full-extension diving catch on a 25-yard pass from Darnold. USC leads 28-17.