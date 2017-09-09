Let us hear it:
The Times is taking your calls after every USC game this season to be featured on the USC Overtime podcast. Have a question, a rant or an observation about USC? Call to leave a message on the hotline to have your voice heard: (213) 357-0984.
SCORING SUMMARY:
First quarter:
- USC WR Steven Mitchell catches a four-yard pass for a TD (USC 7, Stanford 0)
- Stanford KR Bryce Love scores on a 75-yard return (USC 7, Stanford 7)
- USC RB Ronald Jones II catches a one-yard pass for a TD (USC 14, Stanford 7)
Second quarter:
- Stanford TE Dalton Schultz catches a one-yard pass for a TD (USC 14, Stanford 14)
- USC WR Deontay Burnett scores on a 22-yard catch (USC 21, Stanford 14)
USC scores again to go ahead 21-14
|Zach Helfand
USC has run three drives. It has three touchdowns. This one only took three plays.
Stephen Carr took the first one through a massive hole on the left side of the line for a 52-yard run.
Two plays later, Darnold tossed a 22-yard pass to Deontay Burnett, who broke a few tackles for the touchdown. USC leads 21-14.