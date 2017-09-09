Sports
Live updates: USC v. Stanford
SCORING SUMMARY:

First quarter:

  • USC WR Steven Mitchell catches a four-yard pass for a TD (USC 7, Stanford 0)
  • Stanford KR Bryce Love scores on a 75-yard return (USC 7, Stanford 7)
  • USC RB Ronald Jones II catches a one-yard pass for a TD (USC 14, Stanford 7)

Second quarter:

  • Stanford TE Dalton Schultz catches a one-yard pass for a TD (USC 14, Stanford 14)
  • USC WR Deontay Burnett scores on a 22-yard catch (USC 21, Stanford 14)

    USC strikes first and leads 7-0

    Zach Helfand

    USC put together a textbook drive to get on the board first with a touchdown. The Trojans began by feeding Ronald Jones II, who took a handoff on USC's first four plays.

    Sam Darnold capped with a play-action touchdown pass to Steven Mitchell Jr. USC went 80 yards in 13 plays. It gained positive yardage on every play. There were no incompletions.

