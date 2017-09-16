Live updates: USC vs. Texas

No. 4 USC (2-0) faces Texas (1-1) at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Coliseum.
Trojans looking to stick with smash-mouth style against Longhorns
|Zach Helfand
USC reprised a classic late in the third quarter of its opener two weeks ago. With two men in the backfield, the Trojans’ center and right guard pulled to the left side, forming the core of a phalanx of blockers. The running back swept in behind them.
USC was essentially running John McKay’s offensive staple, student-body right — only to the left.
“In honor to Coach McKay, that’ll never leave the playbook,” Trojans coach Clay Helton said.
It didn’t work out very well. A defensive lineman penetrated before center Nico Falah could get in position, and the defender gobbled up Velus Jones in the backfield. The play lost seven yards.
USC found more success with its own, updated scheme the next week against Stanford.
The Trojans’ running game torched the Cardinal, bullies of the Pac-12 Conference for the past decade, for 307 yards. USC’s offense lost yards on just one, non-kneel-down play, a one-yard sack of quarterback Sam Darnold. It was a dominant showing.
No. 4 USC (2-0) vs. Texas (1-1)
Saturday, 5:30 p.m., Coliseum. TV: Fox. Radio: 710
Marquee matchup
USC running backs Ronald Jones II and Stephen Carr against Texas linebacker Malik Jefferson: Jones and Carr have been perhaps college football’s best running back duo. They’ve been difficult to tackle: Of Jones’ 275 rushing yards, 213 have come after contact, according to Trojans running backs coach Deland McCullough. Jefferson was a freshman All-American two seasons ago, an All-Big 12 selection last season and is Texas’ best defender.