SCORING SUMMARY
Second Quarter:
- USC WR Deontay Burnett catches a 15-yard touchdown pass (USC 7, Texas 0)
- Texas S DeShon Elliott returns an interception 38 yards for a TD (USC 7, Texas 7)
- USC RB Ronald Jones II scores on a 56-yard catch-and-run (USC 14, Texas 7)
Third Quarter:
- Texas scores on 39 FG by Joshua Rowland (USC 14, Texas 10)
Fourth Quarter:
- Texas WR Armanti Foreman catches a 17-yard pass for a TD (Texas 17, USC 14)
- USC scores on 31 FG by Chase McGrath (USC 17, Texas 17)
First Overtime
- USC WR Deontay Burnett catches a 25-yard pass for a TD (USC 24, Texas 17)
- Texas TE Cade Brewer catches a three-yard pass for a TD (USC 24, Texas 24)
Second Overtime
- USC K Chase McGrath makes a 43-yard FG (USC 27, Texas 24)
Texas converts on fourth down twice and takes 17-14 lead
|Mike Hiserman
Sam Ehlinger connected with Armanti Foreman on a 28-yard touchdown pass with 45 seconds left in regulation and the extra point has Texas in the lead by three.
Ehlinger kept the drive alive twice on fourth downs.
First, he gained two yards on a keeper on fourth-and-one at the USC 28 at around the 3-minute mark.
He came through again with 1:19 left when -- on fourth-and-10, following three consecutive incomplete passes -- he hit Foreman for an 11-yard gain.
On the touchdown, Foreman was alone in the end zone after USC cornerback Jack Jones fell down.