Texas converts on fourth down twice and takes 17-14 lead

Sam Ehlinger connected with Armanti Foreman on a 28-yard touchdown pass with 45 seconds left in regulation and the extra point has Texas in the lead by three.

Ehlinger kept the drive alive twice on fourth downs.

First, he gained two yards on a keeper on fourth-and-one at the USC 28 at around the 3-minute mark.

He came through again with 1:19 left when -- on fourth-and-10, following three consecutive incomplete passes -- he hit Foreman for an 11-yard gain.

On the touchdown, Foreman was alone in the end zone after USC cornerback Jack Jones fell down.