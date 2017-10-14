Live updates: USC vs. Utah

No. 13 USC (5-1, 3-1 in conference) hosts Utah (4-1, 1-1) in a Pac-12 game at the Coliseum at 5 p.m. Saturday. Join us for live coverage of the game.
Utah looks like it'll start Troy Williams, with Tyler Huntley out
|Zach Helfand
There’s about 45 minutes to kickoff, and Utah’s starting quarterback Tyler Huntley is not participating in warmups. That means Utah will likely start Troy Williams for a second week in a row. Huntley has missed time with a shoulder injury.
The last time USC saw Williams, last season, he had the best game of his career. He completed 21 of 34 passes for 270 yards and a touchdown, and he rushed for another score. He also led Utah on a 93-yard game-winning drive with seconds left.
USC has a shot at redemption and more
|Zach Helfand
USC's players do not talk much after a loss. The locker room is silent. If the team is on the road, no one says a word on the charter plane back home.
The last time USC played Utah, USC’s opponent Saturday in a key midseason Pac-12 Conference South division game, one person broke the silence in the postgame locker room.
“Everybody's crying and stuff,” tight end Daniel Imatorbhebhe recalled. “And I just remember looking at him and saw that he was just solid. He was just like, 'Guys, we're gonna be fine.' ”
Imatorbhebhe was talking about quarterback Sam Darnold. In a miserable, dramatic loss that dropped USC’s record to 1-3, the Trojans somehow had reason for hope. When the Trojans had no cause for optimism, Darnold washed them in confidence.
Imatorbhebhe remembers thinking in the locker room, “If he's confident, then shoot … ”
The loss ultimately kept USC from the Pac-12 championship game, and it ended a slim shot at a spot in the College Football Playoff. It also marked a turning point. USC won its remaining nine games, including the Rose Bowl.
A year later, No. 13 USC (5-1, 3-1 in the Pac-12) enters its game against Utah (4-1, 1-1) in a different position. Its Pac-12 hopes and likely its playoff aspirations are in much better shape.
Taking a look at how the Trojand and Utes match up
|Zach Helfand
No. 13 USC (5-1, 3-1 in Pac-12) vs. Utah (4-1, 1-1)
Saturday, 5 p.m., Coliseum. TV: ABC. Radio: 710.
Marquee matchup
Ronald Jones II vs. Utah defensive line: Jones, when healthy, is one of the nation’s best backs. He averages 6.2 yards per rush and has scored in 12 consecutive games. He has been battling thigh and ankle injuries and was limited to just 12 carries against Oregon State a week ago. Utah ranks 20th nationally in rushing defense, giving up an average of 108.8 yards per game. All four Utah defensive linemen weigh more than 300 pounds. The Utes “basically took defensive tackles and went straight across in a four-down scheme," USC coach Clay Helton said. Lowell Lotulelei has been named to the All-Pac-12 team three times.