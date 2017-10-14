Live updates: USC vs. Utah

Utah tight end Evan Moeai is tackled by USC linebacker Michael Hutchings in the first half last season.

USC's players do not talk much after a loss. The locker room is silent. If the team is on the road, no one says a word on the charter plane back home.

The last time USC played Utah, USC’s opponent Saturday in a key midseason Pac-12 Conference South division game, one person broke the silence in the postgame locker room.

“Everybody's crying and stuff,” tight end Daniel Imatorbhebhe recalled. “And I just remember looking at him and saw that he was just solid. He was just like, 'Guys, we're gonna be fine.' ”

Imatorbhebhe was talking about quarterback Sam Darnold. In a miserable, dramatic loss that dropped USC’s record to 1-3, the Trojans somehow had reason for hope. When the Trojans had no cause for optimism, Darnold washed them in confidence.

Imatorbhebhe remembers thinking in the locker room, “If he's confident, then shoot … ”

The loss ultimately kept USC from the Pac-12 championship game, and it ended a slim shot at a spot in the College Football Playoff. It also marked a turning point. USC won its remaining nine games, including the Rose Bowl.

A year later, No. 13 USC (5-1, 3-1 in the Pac-12) enters its game against Utah (4-1, 1-1) in a different position. Its Pac-12 hopes and likely its playoff aspirations are in much better shape.