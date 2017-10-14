No. 13 USC edges Utah 28-27 after Darnold struggles early

USC overcame a few early miscues from Sam Darnold which turned into a 21-7 halftime lead for Utah.

The Trojans locked down the Utes defensively in the second half, holding them scoreless until the final minutes of the fourth quarter.

But Utah didn't go quietly. Facing a fourth and one with less than two minutes left in the game, quarterback Troy Williams connected with Siale Fakailoatonga for a 37-yard reception.

He then scored on a one-yard dive to make the 28-27 in favor of the Trojans.

Utah would go for the win. It wouldn't. Williams spied the right-corner of the goalline and kept the ball and took off, but was taken down short of the end zone.

USC (6-1, 5-1 in the Pac-12) held on for another victory at the Coliseum as Darnold passed for two touchdowns and running back Ronald Jones II broke the 100-yard mark with an 11-yard flip into the end zone that ultimately ensured a USC victory over Utah (4-2, 2-2).

Darnold finished 27-of-50 passing for 358 yards with three touchdowns and had 15 yards rushing, including a critical 14-yard pickup on third and 10 that led to USC's go-ahead touchdown. But he put his team in a hole early with three fumbles in the first half.

Williams finished 16-of-27 passing for 262 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Utah's Zach Moss led all rushers with 141 yards in 20 carries. Jones finished with 111 in 17 with a touchdown.

Cameron Smith had USC's lone interception of Williams.

USC faces No. 16 Notre Dame next week in South Bend. Utah will host Arizona State next.