No. 13 USC (5-1, 3-1 in conference) hosts Utah (4-1, 1-1) in a Pac-12 game at the Coliseum at 5 p.m. Saturday. Join us for live coverage of the game.
USC answers quick to tie the score at seven
|Zach Helfand
USC needed four plays to answer Utah's first score.
After a 21-yard completion up the middle to Deontay Burnett, quarterback Sam Darnold found a wide-open Tyler Petite over the top for a 52-yard touchdown pass.
The score is tied at seven with 4:47 remaining in the first quarter.