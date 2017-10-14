USC burns two timeouts, but comes up with a touchdown to cut into Utah's lead

USC kicked off to Utah to begin the second half.

The Utes then picked up a first down on a big 29-yard reception by Bryan Thompson to get things going. RUnning back Zack Moss then pounded through a USC tackle for a 16 yard gain before the Trojans ultimately forced the Utes to punt the ball.

USC quarterback Sam Darnold began the Trojans' first drive of the second half from the two-yardline. Tyler Vaughns delivered USC a first down on a 12-yard catch.

On third and five, Darnold hit Steven Mitchell Jr. with an eight yard pass to pick up the first. Three plays later, USC was facing the same down and distance, only this time Deontay Burnett gave the Trojans a 23-yard gain.

Vaughns caught another ball over the middle and put a little spin move on a defender and ended up with a 17-yard gain into Utah territory. After an incompletion, USC then used its first timeout of the second half. Coming out of the timeout Darnold's pass fell incomplete.

A quarterback option with an ill-advised toss to Ronald Jones II picked up just one yard on third and 10. USC went for it on fourth down and Vaughns gave the Trojans a first down in the red zone with a 10-yard reception.

USC had to burn its second timeout to stave off a delay of game penalty, but coming out of the break Darnold scrambled left, then cut back to the middle and flung the ball into the waiting hands of Tyler Petite for a 17-yard touchdown reception.

In all, the USC drive went 98 yards in 16 plays and lasted 5 minutes 49 seconds. There is 5 minutes 56 seconds left in the third quarter.

Utah 21, USC 14