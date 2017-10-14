USC gets the ball moving on the ground, takes late lead over Utah

With the game knotted up at 21 apiece, Utah needed a long, sustained scoring drive. What they got was a seven play drive that managed just 12 yards.

USC quarterback Sam Darnold has had himself a night with three touchdown passes. After two incompletions to begin the Trojans' drive from the seven-yardline, Darnold then tucked the ball and ran 14 yards to keep the offense on the field.

Ronald Jones II broke off a 15-yard run followed by a seven yarder. Then Vavae Malepeai carried the ball 26 yards and nine yards to push the Trojans into the red zone.

Jones then put USC ahead of Utah late in the fourth quarter with an 11-yard touchdown run capped off with a flip into the end zone.

USC 28, Utah 21