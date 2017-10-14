USC ties it up with another long touchdown drive

A poor kickoff by Chase McGrath went just 49 yards and put the Utes at their own 35-yardline to start their drive.

Running back Zack Moss continued to punish the Trojans picking up 11 yards on his first carry, two on his next. Still, Utah couldn't get anything else going and punted the ball away.

Moss now has 136 yards rushing in 17 carries.

On USC's next possession Sam Darnold picked up a single yard on a carry then missed his receivers on his next two throws. A forgettable three-and-out. But USC got the ball back quickly, forcing Utah to go three-and-out.

The Trojans then activated running back Ronald Jones II with back-to-back-to-back carries of 16, 15 and five yards to move USC to midfield. Deontay Burnett moved the chains with a pair of catches for four and seven yards before converting a third and 10 with a 16-yard reception.

Darnold went to the air again, this time connecting with Steven Mitchell Jr. for a 21-yard gain from the 25-yardline. Jones got the Trojans three yards closer and then Josh Falo finished the drive with a one-yard touchdown catch.

The game is now tied with 13 minutes 34 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

USC 21, Utah 21