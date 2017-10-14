No. 13 USC (5-1, 3-1 in conference) hosts Utah (4-1, 1-1) in a Pac-12 game at the Coliseum at 5 p.m. Saturday. Join us for live coverage of the game.
Utah regains the lead with a trick-play touchdown
|Zach Helfand
Utah used some trickery to retake the lead.
From the five-yard line, Troy Williams handed the ball off to Demari Simpkins running toward the right. Simpkins then pulled up and threw back to Williams running off the left side for a touchdown.
Utah gashed USC on the ground during the drive, running for 50 yards on just three rushes.
Utah 14, USC 7