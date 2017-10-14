No. 13 USC (5-1, 3-1 in conference) hosts Utah (4-1, 1-1) in a Pac-12 game at the Coliseum at 5 p.m. Saturday. Join us for live coverage of the game.
The Times is taking your calls after every USC game this season to be featured on the USC Overtime podcast posted each Sunday morning. Have a question, a rant or an observation about USC? Call to leave a message on the hotline to have your voice heard: (213) 357-0984.
Utah returns a Darnold fumble and leads 7-0
|Zach Helfand
Utah scooped a Sam Darnold fumble and ran untouched into the end zone for the game’s first score.
Darnold kept a zone read with multiple play fakes and never tucked the ball securely into his left arm. Kavika Luafatasaga knocked the ball loose on the tackle, the ball popped into the air and Marquise Blair returned it 18 yards for the easy score. Utah leads, 7-0 with 6:08 remaining in the first quarter.
It’s Darnold’s second fumble of the game. In his first career start last year, he fumbled twice against Utah.