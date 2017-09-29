Sports

Live updates: USC vs. Washington State

USC (4-0) is in Pullman, Wash. for a Friday night matchup with the Washington State Cougars (4-0). Keep it here for scoring updates throughout the game.

PULLMAN, Wash.

USC will be without starting left tackle Toa Lobendahn

Zach Helfand
Washington State fans get rowdy during a game against the Oregon State Beavers at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash. on Sept. 16. (William Mancebo / Getty Images)
There’s a bit more than an hour to kickoff in Pullman,Wash. and the student section is starting to fill up. Martin Stadium is a cozy little bandbox and sold out all of its 35,117 seats, which is just slightly more than the population of Pullman. It has a reputation for rowdiness, particularly at night.

There’s a significant piece of news for USC today: left tackle Toa Lobendahn did not make the trip. A USC spokesman said he has a lower-body skin infection.

Clayton Johnston is his likely replacement. Johnston split time with Lobendahn for much of training camp.

