USC will be without starting left tackle Toa Lobendahn

Washington State fans get rowdy during a game against the Oregon State Beavers at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash. on Sept. 16.

There’s a bit more than an hour to kickoff in Pullman,Wash. and the student section is starting to fill up. Martin Stadium is a cozy little bandbox and sold out all of its 35,117 seats, which is just slightly more than the population of Pullman. It has a reputation for rowdiness, particularly at night.

There’s a significant piece of news for USC today: left tackle Toa Lobendahn did not make the trip. A USC spokesman said he has a lower-body skin infection.

Clayton Johnston is his likely replacement. Johnston split time with Lobendahn for much of training camp.