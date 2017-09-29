You look at Sam and you see that and you say he's hit that so many times, the one time he doesn't, 'What's wrong?'

USC's Sam Darnold uttered some words of regret on Sunday as he and quarterbacks coach Tyson Helton watched what usually should’ve been another addition to Darnold’s highlight reel.

Against California the previous day, Darnold saw pressure at the last minute, ducked out of the way and made a long throw to the corner of the end zone while on the run just before absorbing contact. The ball lofted past the deep safety. Deontay Burnett ran for it. He dived.

And — he missed it. The throw was too far.

In the film room, according to Helton, Darnold said, “Man!” and added that he should’ve had the touchdown.

"You look at Sam and you see that and you say he's hit that so many times, the one time he doesn't, 'What's wrong?' ” Helton said a day later after practice. “And with a normal person, I still don't know if they make that throw.”

Helton smiled and shrugged. “Sometimes you hit 'em, sometimes you don't,” he said.

Darnold made accurate throws like that so consistently last season that he is now graded on his own, different curve. By those standards, Darnold has experienced a drop-off in two significant areas in this season’s four games: touchdowns (nine) and interceptions (seven).