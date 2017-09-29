Sam Darnold gives the Trojans a chance with a game-tying touchdown run

If USC is going to win this game it's going to be because of Sam Darnold.

Darnold opened up the Trojans' drive with an 11 yard carry on first down. Then a two-yard run on third and one gave his team another set of downs.

A thirteen yard toss to Joseph Lewis IV resulted in yet another first as USC marched into Washington State territory.

But as Darnold looked over at the sideline for the playcall inside of an extremely loud Martin Stadium, freshman tackle Austin Jackson took a slight step backward giving the Trojans on what was a third-and-long (eight) to a third-and-highly-unlikely (13).

Helton had Darnold give the ball to Ronald Jones II again, but he got on third and 13 bringing up fourth down.

This time, Helton kept his offense on the field.

Darnold bounced around the pocket, narrowly avoiding the outstretched arms of the Washington State defenders before tagging Tyler Vaughns with a 15-yard pass to pick up the first down.

On the next play, Darnold again spotted Vaughns, this time for a 26-yard gain to put the Trojans on the two-yardline.

On second and goal, Darnold did the work again, keeping on the ball on a zone read for a two-yard touchdown run.

USC 27, Washington State 27