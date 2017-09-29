Trojans and Cougars go back-and-forth with no results

About those interceptions.

USC quarterback Sam Darnold eyed Josh Imatorbhebhe on the left side of the field and got a front-row seat to Washington State defensive back Sean Harper Jr.'s first career interception.

The pick gave the Cougars put them in Trojan territory at the 45-yard line. A slightly better starting position than previous drive on their own 11.

Sometimes it feels like Washington State quarterback Luke Falk is getting all day to throw the ball. But it's not like the Trojans haven't applied pressure successfully.

He's been sacked twice and USC has three quarterback hurries. Still, he's completed nine of his 15 passes for 125 yards into the second quarter. Three of those incompletions were the result of dropped passes on third down.