USC (4-0) is in Pullman, Wash. for a Friday night matchup with the Washington State Cougars (4-0). Keep it here for scoring updates throughout the game.
USC having trouble with its offensive tackles: first left now right
|Matt Wilhalme
The Trojans have had to mix and match at left tackle with Toa Lobendahn out. Clayton Johnston got the start, but on the second series freshman Austin Jackson came in to watch Sam Darnold's back.
But things got more complicated late in the first quarter when starting right tackle Chuma Edoga suffered an apparent left-leg injury and had to be helped off the field.
Freshman Andrew Vorhees will take over at right tackle now.