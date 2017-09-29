USC having trouble with its offensive tackles: first left now right

USC (4-0) is in Pullman, Wash. for a Friday night matchup with the Washington State Cougars (4-0). Keep it here for scoring updates throughout the game.

The Times is taking your calls after every USC game this season to be featured on the USC Overtime podcast. Have a question, a rant or an observation about USC? Call to leave a message on the hotline to have your voice heard: (213) 357-0984.