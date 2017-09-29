USC interception turns into three easy points

Uchenna Uwosu has some hands. The USC linebacker got his hands up at the line of scrimmage and batted a Luke Falk pass off a Washington State offensive lineman and then caught the ball to give the Trojans possession of the ball on the three-yardline.

But the Cougar defense locked down.

Ronald Jones II didn't have the same magic, and ran for two yards. Sam Darnold's first throw to Josh Falo was nearly intercepted. And, when Stephen Carr got his chance, the Cougars swallowed him up at the line of scrimmage for now gain.

The Trojans ended up with a 20-yard field goal from Chase McGrath.

USC 17, Washington State 10