USC quarterback Sam Darnold is having a tough time against Washington State

Sam Darnold appears to be... struggling.

Needing to come up with five yards on third down, Darnold took the snap and looked to his left side at Michael Pittman and let it fly. Had Pittman run an out or a corner route the Trojans could have had an easy conversion. But he a ran a post route toward the center of the field. Incompletion. Another three-and-out.

USC's defense then got the job done. Linebacker Cameron Smith came up with a tackle for a two-yard loss on third and one to give his quarterback another chance with the ball.

A 19-yard punt but Washington State then seemed destined to end up as the game-tying or go-ahead points for USC.

But on the first play, Darnold took a late hit from corner Kirkland Parker on a incomplete pass to Tyler Vaughns.

Ronald Jones II couldn't get anything going, and ran for a two-yard gain before Darnold overthrew Deontay Burnett, while taking another hit from the Cougar defense, and then bounced around the pocket before ultimately throwing up a prayer of a shovel pass on third down that ended up at the feet of his receiver.

Washingotn State 20, USC 17