USC's Sam Darnold scores on a four-yard keeper

USC quarterback Sam Darnold got it done with his arm, then his legs on the Trojans' first drive.

Darnold muscled it out a nine-yard gain for a first down in the red zone before trotting into the end zone for a touchdown to give USC a 7-3 lead over Washington State in the first quarter.

The highly-touted quarterback out of San Clemente opened up the Trojans' 10-play, 75-yard drive with a 16-yard pass to Tyler Vaughns. He couldn't connect on his next two throws, giving way to running back Ronald Jones II.

Jones had runs of seven, 20 and one yard before the Darnold carried the ball into the end zone himself.