USC settles for a field goal to tie the game at 20 apiece

Targetting or not, USC's offense is running into problems with the Cougars in Pullman, Wash.

After receiving a generous bounce on another poor punt by Washington State, USC failed to fully capitalize on its opportunities.

Instead of a short touchdown drive, USC receiver Deontay Burnett took a big hit from Washington State defensive back Robert Taylor on first down, which brought out the flags and a video review.

Officials checked the tape and ruled Burnett wasn't a victim of targeting, resulting in a second and 10.

On the next play, quaterback Sam Darnold stood with the ball out and ready for Ronald Jones II, but the running back was nearly beat to the ball by a Washington State defender resulting in a four-yard loss.

With nothing going on the ensuing play, Darnold took off with the ball for a nine-yard gain which brought out Chase McGrath for a 29-yard field goal to tie the game at 20 apiece as the third quarter came to a close.

USC 20, Washington State 20