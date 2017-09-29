USC (4-0) is in Pullman, Wash. for a Friday night matchup with the Washington State Cougars (4-0). Keep it here for scoring updates throughout the game.
USC starting to get to Washington State's Luke Falk
|Matt Wilhalme
The USC defense is finally getting to eat.
With Washington State looking for a screen, quarterback Luke Falk was left standing alone in the backfield with three Trojans closing in. Ultimately, Christian Rector and Josh Fatu picked up a sack.
Later, linebacker John Houston Jr. picked up a sack of his own on Falk.
But it wasn't a perfect series for the defense. USC cornerback Iman Marshall picked up a pass interference penalty giving the Cougars a free 15-yard gain.
Meanwhile, Falk has picked up a new Pac-12 record for career completions at 1,188.
All in all, it was an eight-play drive that went all of 22 yards late in the second quarter and was full of hurt and achievement for Falk.
USC 17, Washington State 10