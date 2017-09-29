USC starting to get to Washington State's Luke Falk

The USC defense is finally getting to eat.

With Washington State looking for a screen, quarterback Luke Falk was left standing alone in the backfield with three Trojans closing in. Ultimately, Christian Rector and Josh Fatu picked up a sack.

Later, linebacker John Houston Jr. picked up a sack of his own on Falk.

But it wasn't a perfect series for the defense. USC cornerback Iman Marshall picked up a pass interference penalty giving the Cougars a free 15-yard gain.

Meanwhile, Falk has picked up a new Pac-12 record for career completions at 1,188.

All in all, it was an eight-play drive that went all of 22 yards late in the second quarter and was full of hurt and achievement for Falk.

USC 17, Washington State 10