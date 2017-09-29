USC suffers more offensive line injuries, but Ronald Jones II still takes off for a TD

It happening again.

USC saw another offensive lineman go down in the second quarter against Washington State. This time, offensive lineman Viane Talamaivao went down with an apparent injury. After he got off the field, the Trojans took a timeout.

On the next play, USC tempted fate, running Ronald Jones II up the middle for a five-yard gain on second and nine. His next carry would go longer.

Jones took a handoff through the right side of the Cougar line for an 86-yard touchdown run to take the lead.

USC 14, Washington State 10