Washington State pulls off big plays to take 10-7 lead over USC

It all started with a bubble.

Renard Bell slipped inside toward the middle of the field away from cornerback Ajene Harris just before the end of the first quarter and came away with a 61-yard gain to flip the field in Washington State's favor.

Harris allowed Bell to work himself a good five-yard bubble away from the defender.

Washington State later took the lead on a 28 yard catch-and-run by Tavares Martin Jr. on a little pick play to keep corner Jack Jones from getting to the Washington State receiver while the Trojans loaded the box.

Washington State 10, USC 7