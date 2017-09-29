USC (4-0) is in Pullman, Wash. for a Friday night matchup with the Washington State Cougars (4-0). Keep it here for scoring updates throughout the game.
The Times is taking your calls after every USC game this season to be featured on the USC Overtime podcast. Have a question, a rant or an observation about USC? Call to leave a message on the hotline to have your voice heard: (213) 357-0984.
Washington State settles for a field goal on their first drive
|Matt Wilhalme
Washington State put together an efficient, rhythm inducing eight-play drive to start the game.
The Cougars, wearing all black uniforms tonight -- presumably for #Pac12AfterDark -- opened with a pair of short passes to get quarterback Luke Falk going.
Jamal Morrow then broke off a 30-yard run through a huge hole in USC's defensive line. He caught a 14-yard toss on the next play for another first down before things started coming apart of the Cougars.
A pair of incompletions broken up by a Rasheem Green sack eventually set left-footed kicker Erik Powell up for a 44-yard field goal.
Washington State 3, USC 0